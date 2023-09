Gaming Realms has reported a 74 per cent increase in pre-tax profit for the first half of 2023, driven by higher content and brand licensing revenue.

Gaming Realm’s total revenue in the first six months of the year amounted to £11.5 million, just above the £11.4 million announced in the company’s pre-close trading update in July and 36 per cent ahead of H1 2022.

Content licensing revenue was up 37 per cent year-on-year to £8.8 million and [...]