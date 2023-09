Lottery sales in Pennsylvania rose by 3 per cent to $530.6 million in July, as sales of the Powerball game quadrupled in the month.

Powerball sales were $63.3 million in July, with $59.6 million in retail sales and $3.7 million purchased online.

Overall retail lottery sales were unchanged year-on-year at $447.6 million, with instant win scratch cards down by 5 per cent to $255.0 million.

Pennsylvania Lottery sales by game: July 2023 v 2022 ($)

Online sales rose by [...]