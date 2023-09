France’s regulated gambling market grew by 4 per cent during the first half of 2023 as total gross gaming revenue (GGR) reached €5.35 billion, with monopoly operators FDJ and PMU accounting for 78 per cent of the total.

Excluding FDJ and PMU, France’s licensed gambling operators (excluding land-based casinos) saw GGR rise 10 per cent to €1.18 billion, buoyed by growth in the sports betting and online poker sectors.

Gambling regulator l’Autorité Nationale des Jeux (ANJ) said [...]