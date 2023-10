West Virginia’s iGaming wagers grew by 13 per cent to $369.8 million in the five-week period ending 2 September 2023.

The Greenbrier Resort and The Hollywood Casino at Charles Town were again closely matched in their monthly iGaming wagers with $152.2 million and $150.9 million respectively.

The Mountaineer Casino’s iGaming wagers were $56.8 million in the period, and the Mardi Gras Casino contributed the remaining $9.9 million.

West Virginia’s total iGaming revenue was up by 22 per cent [...]