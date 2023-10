Online sports betting handle was $499.7 million in Massachusetts for September and DraftKings held almost 60 per cent of the market.

DraftKings posted its best monthly wagers in Massachusetts at $290.1 million, giving it a 58 per cent share. FanDuel was its nearest rival with handle of $121.9 million, a share of 24 per cent.

There were eight active online sports betting licensees in Massachusetts during the month and the two leading brands held 82 per cent [...]