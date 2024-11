The New York Lottery reported sales of $740.6 million in the five weeks ending 2 November, a rise of 14 per cent on a comparative four-week period in 2023.

Instant win sales rose to $419.6 million in October and accounted for 57 per cent of the New York Lottery’s total monthly sales.

Win 4 was the next best performing game with $89.9 million in sales, followed by Numbers on $82.6 million.

Despite the extra week in the October [...]