Lithuania’s gambling revenue rose by 11 per cent to €75 million in the third quarter of 2024, including the lottery, with the country’s gaming sector behind much of the growth.

Online slot machines were Lithuania’s largest individual sector and their revenue rose by 20 per cent to €29.9 million in the quarter.

Retail slot machines in casinos and gaming halls reported an overall decline in revenue of 1 per cent to €11.4 million.

Table gaming revenue in Lithuania’s [...]