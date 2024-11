Massachusetts’ online betting wagers hit a new monthly high of $735.0 million in October, a rise of 32 per cent on the same month last year.

DraftKings held 52 per cent of online wagers in Massachusetts and took record bets of $383.4 million during the month.

FanDuel’s monthly bets topped $200 million for the first time in October and were up by 39 per cent year-on-year to $215.5 million, giving the brand a 29 per cent share.

BetMGM [...]