The New Hampshire Lottery has reported a 2 per cent increase in the state’s sports handle in October to $79.4 million.

Mobile sports betting grew by 6 per cent to $69.5 million, but retail betting fell by 18 per cent to $9.8 million.

October’s betting margin was 7.4 per cent, down from 11.3 per cent in 2023 and gross win was down by 33 per cent to $5.9 million.

New Hampshire’s mobile betting win decreased by 35 per [...]