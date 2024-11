Colorado’s sports bets rose by 8 per cent in October and surpassed $600 million for the first time in 2024.

Online sports betting in Colorado was up by 9 per cent on 2023 to $597.3 million, but retail betting fell by 12 per cent to $3.9 million, for total monthly wagers of $601.2 million.

Total wagering on American football was $210.9 million in October, which was 35 per cent of the month’s handle.

Parlay betting increased by 30 [...]