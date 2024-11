West Virginia’s sports and iGaming turnover surpassed $700 million in October, rising by 56 per cent to $718.9 million.

Sports betting grew by 48 per cent to $63.1 million in the five weeks to 2 November, while iGaming bets increased by 57 per cent in the period to $655.8 million.

Total revenue from iGaming and sports betting in West Virginia was up by 62 per cent year-on-year to $33.1 million, and was split $27.4 million from iGaming [...]