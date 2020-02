Stockholm-listed live casino specialist Evolution Gaming has reported a 49 per cent increase in full year revenue to €365.9m, buoyed by a strong performance during the final quarter of the year.

The company recorded a 51 per cent increase in revenue in the fourth quarter of 2019 to €106.0m and signed several new customers, including Flutter Entertainment’s Paddy Power and Betfair brands, Parx Casino and Penn National Gaming.

Evolution operated more than 700 gaming tables serving over 200 clients [...]