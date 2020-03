West Virginia’s five operational sportsbooks enjoyed their strongest month to date, collecting more than $39.6m in sports betting stakes during the four-week period ended 29 February.

Total stakes in West Virginia soared by 120 per cent compared to a year ago following the re-launch of sports betting operations at Wheeling Island Hotel Casino Racetrack and Mardi Gras Casino, with retail contributing $12.2m in betting stakes and mobile $27.8m.

West Virginia Sports Betting: February 2020 (US$)

Market leader Penn National [...]