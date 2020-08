Shares in London-listed supplier Gaming Realms were trading more than 10 per cent higher Tuesday morning after the company increased its revenue and EBITDA guidance for the full year.

Gaming Realms said that the strong trading experienced in Q2 had continued into the third quarter of the year, with management now expecting full-year revenue and EBITDA to be significantly ahead of current market expectations.

The company grew revenue for the first half of 2020 to £5.0m, an [...]