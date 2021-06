Affiliate marketing specialist Gambling.com Group has revealed plans to become a publicly listed company in New York.

Gambling.com has filed a registration statement with the US Securities and Exchange Commission relating to the proposed initial public offering on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbol GAMB.

Founded in 2006 as TGG International Holdings, the affiliate currently owns and operates 32 different websites in six languages across 13 national markets, with its most popular brands including Gambling.com and [...]