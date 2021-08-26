This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Bragg Gaming shares climb 25% in Toronto ahead of Nasdaq debut

26th August 2021 7:39 am GMT
Playtech

Gaming technology and content supplier Bragg Gaming Group will begin trading its shares on the Nasdaq Global Select Market Friday as it pursues a dual listing alongside its Toronto Stock Exchange presence.

Bragg shares will trade on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol BRAG, as they do on the Toronto exchange, with the dual listing intended to enhance shareholder value by providing increased trading liquidity.

“Our Nasdaq listing approval marks another key milestone in Bragg’s growth and evolution and will allow the company to attract greater capital markets interest in the U.S. where we are successfully pursuing the large and rapidly growing iGaming market opportunity,” said Bragg Gaming Group chief executive Richard Carter.

“By listing in the U.S. and maintaining our Canadian listing, we are positioned to enhance shareholder value by improving the Company’s visibility and trading liquidity for investors. We believe Bragg is ideally positioned to grow our business and gain share in the large global iGaming market and the Nasdaq listing is another positive step that will enable us to move forward aggressively with our plans.”

Bragg serves leading operators in the iGaming industry across Europe, North and South America with its proprietary remote games server and ORYX Hub distribution platform. The company also recently acquired Nevada-based games studio Wild Streak Gaming and is in the process of acquiring Nevada-based gaming technology and content provider Spin Games.

Shares in Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (TSX:BRAG) surged  25.18 per cent higher to close at CAD$13.72 per share in Toronto Wednesday.

