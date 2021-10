After the impressive share price gains seen in August, the leading publicly-listed gaming operators and suppliers saw the combined value of their shares on the Gaming Intelligence Stock List increase by a further 2 per cent in September.

In another good month for gaming investors, there were 22 companies that saw the value of their shares climb between Wednesday 1 and Thursday 30 September, including eight that recorded double-digit growth during the period.

Catena Media topped the [...]