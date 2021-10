It proved to be a good summer for gambling investors as the industry’s leading publicly-listed gaming operators and suppliers saw the combined value of their shares increase by 9 per cent during the third quarter of 2021.

Following strong performances in August and September, there were 26 companies on the Gaming Intelligence Stock List that recorded increases in their share prices between Thursday 1 July and Thursday 30 September.

The biggest riser in Q3 was Intralot as [...]