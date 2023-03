Italian betting and gaming operator Lottomatica has reported a 73 per cent increase in revenue to €1.4bn as the company begins the process to become a listed company in Milan.

Buoyed by a record performance in the final quarter of 2022, the full year revenue growth was mainly due to the absence of Covid restrictions which impacted the first five months of 2021, as well as a full year’s contribution from the acquired B2C assets of [...]