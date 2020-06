South Korea’s DoubleU Games, operator of the DoubleDown social casino app, is looking to raise $100m through a US-listing of American Depositary Shares (ADSs).

The company has appointed J.P. Morgan, BofA Securities and Macquarie Capital as underwriters for the ADS offering, and has applied to list the shares on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol DDI (DoubleDown Interactive).

DoubleU Games became one of the leading social casino operators in the world when it acquired [...]