Italy’s Football Federation has submitted a proposal to the Italian Government aimed at increasing funding for the sport through a betting levy and relaxation of gambling sponsorship rules.

The federation (FIGC) says that the Covid-19 pandemic has decimated the finances of Italian football clubs, which are said to return €17.30 to the state in tax and social security contributions for every €1 invested in football by the Italian government.

“We are at a crossroads,” warned FIGC president [...]