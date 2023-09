Shares in Indian gaming operator Delta Corp fell to a new 52-week low Monday after the company revealed a tax bill of INR168.2 billion (approx. €1.9 billion).

The tax bill amounts to more than double the company’s market capitalisation and includes interest and penalties for the period from July 2017 to March 2022. It is open to appeal.

The Directorate General of GST Intelligence notified the company on Friday of a INR111.4 billion goods and services tax [...]