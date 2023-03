The Hong Kong Jockey Club (HKJC) was first permitted to offer football betting in 2003. In the two decades since then it has been a great success for the HKJC and in FY 2022 revenue from football betting passed horse racing revenue for the first time.

This performance has not gone unnoticed by the Hong Kong Government and it has used its 2023/24 Budget to impose a Special Football Betting Duty (SFBD) on the Club.

Under [...]