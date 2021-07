Betsson chief commercial officer Ronni Hartvig gives Gaming Intelligence the background to the company’s sponsorship of the Copa America and why he was also celebrating Argentina’s victory

It was the moment that Lionel Messi realised Argentina had won the Copa America. He was on the floor, having slid into a last minute tackle. He started to rise and then sunk to his knees as the referee blew the final whistle. Head in hands, he broke down [...]