As Argentina and France prepare to contest the final in Qatar, sportsbooks will be wishing for more winter World Cups, if they would produce such an unpredictable set of results as the 2022 tournament has done.

Pre-tournament favourites Brazil (5.0) lost on penalties to Croatia in the quarter-finals, whilst outsiders Morocco topped Group F and then beat Spain and Portugal on the way to the semi-finals.

The group stage produced 10 drawn matches (2018: 9 draws) from [...]