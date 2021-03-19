Chief executive Itai Pazner on 888’s new normal

Gaming Intelligence speaks to 888 chief executive officer Itai Pazner and new chief financial officer Yariv Dafna about the company’s record-busting year

“We see the level we are at as the new base level. We need to grow from there,” 888 Holdings chief executive Itai Pazner told Gaming Intelligence yesterday.

That might sound like stating the obvious but it is also a statement of intent. 888 announced a 52 per cent increase in revenue from $560.3m in [...]