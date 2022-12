Nigeria is one of the leading economic hubs in Africa and represents a significant new market opportunity for gaming operators in the continent.

An overview of the betting history and habits in the country shows a remarkable positive growth in the awareness and involvement of the populace in gambling-related activities.

The average amount an individual spends daily on sports betting is N3,000 (Three Thousand Naira), equivalent to $10. With an estimated 60 million punters in the [...]