After some standout performances last year as the pandemic provided a significant uplift to the iGaming sector, it was a somewhat slower start to 2021 for the leading operators and suppliers across the industry in January.

Having seen the combined value of their shares rise by more than 61 per cent in 2020, the 50 publicly-listed operators and suppliers which make up the Gaming Intelligence stock list saw their combined share prices fall by 7.8 per [...]