This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
NetEnt
NetEnt
CSB Group
BigTimeGaming
Stakelogic

Australian media authority to block four more gambling sites

19th November 2020 8:52 am GMT
Sportradar

The Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) has identified four illegal online gaming sites that will now be blocked by Australian internet service providers.

The four websites are accused of providing online casino games to players in Australia, in breach of the Interactive Gambling Act.

The ACMA said Wednesday that it requested ISPs to block access to the sites after receiving numerous complaints from Australian consumers, taking the total number of blocked gambling sites to 180 since the first blocking request in November 2019.

The new additions are all Curacao-based casinos - Gibson Casino, operated by Cyberrock Entertainment; Always Vegas, operated  by SSC Entertainment; Gammix STS’s ViggoSlots; and Merus UK’s Malibu Club Casino.

Related Tags
Australia Australian Communications & Media Authority Illegal Gambling Site Blocking
Related Videos
Pontus Lindwall
Morten Klein
Related Articles

Land-based struggles offset strong digital growth for Aristocrat in FY20

Jumbo Interactive seals Lotterywest deal in Australia

Australia and US drive Flutter Entertainment revenue growth in Q3

Scientific Games recovers in Q3 despite land-based gaming decline

Online drives growth for Racing and Wagering Western Australia

Scientific Games sets Melbourne Cup betting record

PointsBet reports strong revenue growth in fiscal first quarter

Gaming shares make gains in third quarter

Gaming Realms stakes it all on Slingo

Strong Q3 for GVC as Online and US drive revenue growth

Inspired Entertainment partners Ladbrokes to create new virtual race

5Dimes agrees $46.8m illegal gambling settlement with US authorities

Jumbo Interactive signs white label deal with Lotterywest

PointsBet adds president of product and technology to board of directors

NFL’s Chicago Bears name PointsBet as first sports betting partner

Digitain
Every Matrix
Pragmatic Play
Skywind
Playtech
BigTimeGaming
Stakelogic