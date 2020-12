The government of Sweden has tasked Gunnar Larsson, director general of the Swedish Chamber of Commerce, with developing a plan to more effectively combat unlicensed online gambling and the threat of match-fixing.

Social security minister Ardalan Shekarabi said Monday that a well-functioning gambling market requires unlicensed operators to be excluded, but noted that efforts to combat unlicensed activity have been hampered by difficulties in payment blocking.

To address this, Larsson will investigate the market to identify problems [...]