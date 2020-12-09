Gambling Commission suspends Capen’s UK lottery licence

Britain’s Gambling Commission has suspended the licence of charitable lottery operator Capen with immediate effect.

The Commission has instigated a review of Capen’s external lottery manager and gambling software licences under s116 of the Gambling Act 2005.

“The review follows concerns that activities may have been carried out contrary to the Gambling Act, not in accordance with a condition of their licence and that the licensee may be unsuitable to carry on the licensed activities,” the gambling regulator said.

Pursuant to section 118(2) Gambling Act, the licence suspension affects Capen’s five UK-facing websites; Lotteryforkids.com, Thelittlelottery.co.uk, Thelittlelottery.com, Thesportslotto.com, and Zaffo.com.

Capen has held an external lottery manager licence since January 2014, and a gambling software licence since August 2017.