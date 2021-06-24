Coljuegos issues sanctions against Rappi over illegal promotional game

Latin American on-demand delivery app Rappi has been told that it cannot apply for a licence to operate games of chance in Colombia for five years after being found to have illegally offered a new promotional game to its customers.

Rappi has been sanctioned following the launch of its RappiPolla Mundial game, which offers prizes to players without an entry fee.

Colombian gambling regulator Coljuegos said that these types of promotional games must be approved before going live, with around 300 such approvals issued since 2020.

Since Rappi did not have approval for its RappiPolla Mundial game, the company has been fined COP78.1m (€17,292) by Coljuegos and banned from applying for a licence to operate games of chance in the country for five years.

Coljuegos also revealed that seven other investigations are currently being carried out on companies that have offered similar promotional games to players in Colombia.

Rappi entered the Colombian iGaming market last year through a strategic partnership with licensed operator Megapuesta and supplier BtoBet.