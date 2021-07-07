This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Stakelogic granted Ukraine iGaming supplier licence

7th July 2021 7:01 am GMT
Evolution

Casino games developer Stakelogic has become one of the first suppliers to be approved for a licence to operate in Ukraine's regulated iGaming market.

The approval by the Commission for the Regulation of Gambling and Lotteries in Ukraine (KRAIL) will allow Stakelogic to offer a range of games to licensed operators in the market, including slot titles such as Black Gold 2 Megaways and Giant’s Fortune Megaways, as well as the supplier's new live casino offering.

“The Ukrainian market has been on our radar for some time, with leading CIS market experts tipping it to be the territory with greatest potential in the region,” said Stakelogic CEO Stephan van den Oetelaar. “We are delighted to announce that KRAIL has reviewed our business offering and awarded us one of the first B2B licences in the country.

“Our past experiences working with the regulators in other, strict territories such as the UK, ensured we were prepared for all eventualities in Ukraine and we’re pleased to announce that we passed all the requirements laid before us. We’re looking forward to working with both the Ukrainian regulator and its licensed operators to bring our hugely popular suite of games, as well as our brand-new live casino product, to the players in Ukraine.”

