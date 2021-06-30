Stakelogic expands into live casino

Slot developer Stakelogic has expanded its product portfolio with the launch of its first live dealer games.

Stakelogic Live has released seven new live games, including blackjack, roulette, auto roulette and money wheel gameshows, with 22 live tables in total streamed from a new state-of-the-art studio based in Birkirkara, Malta.

“For Stakelogic it is a logical step forward to move into the live casino market segment,” said Stakelogic CEO Stephan van den Oetelaar. “Many of our tier-1 clients repeatedly asked us to complement our service offering with live casino products.

“Therefore, Stakelogic will hit the ground the ground running, as many of our clients have already committed to go with Stakelogic Live. We are very happy with the new team of Stakelogic Live and the energy this new business venture brings to our company.”

Stakelogic Live head of live casino Anthony Sammut added: “Stakelogic has built an incredible reputation for designing and developing some of the most popular slot games in recent years and now we plan to do the same in the live casino sector.

“We have taken our pioneering and progressive approach to slot development and applied it to live casino to create games of distinction that will allow our operator partners to offer their players a superior experience across all of our live titles.”