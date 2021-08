The Belgian Gaming Commission has added 28 internet domains to its blacklist of unlicensed online gaming operators.

The latest update to the blacklist includes several domains belonging to Curacao-based Dama, JocSolutions and Genesys Technology, taking the total number of blacklisted domains to 254 since the first list was created in February 2012.

Belgian law prohibits unlicensed online gambling, with illegal operators subject to fines of between €100 and €100,000, while players face fines of between €26 and [...]