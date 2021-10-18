This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
NetEnt
NetEnt
NetEnt
High 5 Games
NetEnt

BGO licence suspended for failing to protect consumers

18th October 2021 7:40 am GMT
Gambling Commission

Online betting and gaming operator BGO Entertainment has had its operating licence suspended with immediate effect by Britain’s Gambling Commission.

The Commission said late Friday that it is carrying out a review of BGO’s licence under section 116 of the Gambling Act 2005.

The review and suspension follows concerns that BGO’s activities may have been carried out contrary to the Act, not in accordance with conditions of its licence, and that the licensee may be unsuitable to carry on the licensed activities.

Failing to protect consumers was a key consideration in the suspension decision, the regulator said, with the operator’s licence suspended pursuant to section 118 (2) of the Act.

“We have made it clear to the operator that during the course of the suspension, we expect it to focus on treating consumers fairly and keeping them fully informed of any developments which impact them,” said the Commission.

The suspension does not prevent the operator from allowing consumers to access their accounts and withdraw funds.

BGO operates a number of sites including bgo.com, powerspins.com, vegasluck.com and chilli.com. Non-UK players can continue to access BGO’s 7Casino.com site, which operates under an Alderney licence.

“It is with regret that we have to inform you that UK players are not currently permitted to access any of our services,” said BGO in a statement on its site. “We’re working with the Gambling Commission to resolve this situation quickly, but in the meantime you are able to withdraw any funds currently in your account. Deposits will not be permitted.”

Related Tags
BGO Casino Gambling Commission iGaming Sports Betting United Kingdom
Related Videos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Related Articles

Daring to be different

GI Games Integrations: Lightning Box, Skywind, 1X2 Network and more

GAN, BGO and NetBet hit with new licence conditions

Ten years of the Gaming Intelligence Hot 50: where are they now?

GI Games Integrations: Push Gaming, BF Games, Playzido and more

Red Tiger goes live with BGO brands

Microgaming goes live with BGO brands

CMA and UKGC close investigation into remote gambling sector

Inspired widens quarterly net loss as revenue falls

GI Games Round-up: Red Tiger, Greentube, Habanero and more

BGO expands casino with Blueprint Gaming slots launch

CMA investigation forces gaming operator BGO to change promotional terms

Can KenoLinka be the next exciting innovation in lottery?

Playtech pays out £1.4m mobile jackpot to bgo.com player

Gambling Commission issues first fine for misleading advertising to BGO

Relax Gaming
Pragmatic Solutions
Digitain
NeoGames
Greentube
Future Anthem
Fast Track
High 5 Games
NetEnt