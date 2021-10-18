BGO licence suspended for failing to protect consumers

Online betting and gaming operator BGO Entertainment has had its operating licence suspended with immediate effect by Britain’s Gambling Commission.

The Commission said late Friday that it is carrying out a review of BGO’s licence under section 116 of the Gambling Act 2005.

The review and suspension follows concerns that BGO’s activities may have been carried out contrary to the Act, not in accordance with conditions of its licence, and that the licensee may be unsuitable to carry on the licensed activities.

Failing to protect consumers was a key consideration in the suspension decision, the regulator said, with the operator’s licence suspended pursuant to section 118 (2) of the Act.

“We have made it clear to the operator that during the course of the suspension, we expect it to focus on treating consumers fairly and keeping them fully informed of any developments which impact them,” said the Commission.

The suspension does not prevent the operator from allowing consumers to access their accounts and withdraw funds.

BGO operates a number of sites including bgo.com, powerspins.com, vegasluck.com and chilli.com. Non-UK players can continue to access BGO’s 7Casino.com site, which operates under an Alderney licence.

“It is with regret that we have to inform you that UK players are not currently permitted to access any of our services,” said BGO in a statement on its site. “We’re working with the Gambling Commission to resolve this situation quickly, but in the meantime you are able to withdraw any funds currently in your account. Deposits will not be permitted.”