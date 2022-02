BV Gaming, operator of the BetVictor online gaming and betting brand, will pay £2.08m for failing to comply with the conditions of its operating licence in Great Britain.

The payment is comprised of £1,728,000 in lieu of a financial penalty and £352,000 of divested gross gaming yield related to the failings identified by Britain’s Gambling Commission.

A regulatory review by the commission found that BV Gaming failed to effectively prevent money laundering and protect vulnerable people in [...]