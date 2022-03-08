Hensel Grad and USAbility form strategic US alliance

Hensel Grad, the gaming law firm of former Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board director Susan Hensel, has agreed a strategic alliance with USAbility to assist iGaming companies targeting the United States.

Hensel Grad will work with the compliance, product and project management advisory firm USAbility to provide a full suite of essential services for sports betting and iGaming companies seeking to enter US gambling markets.

The strategic alliance pairs Hensel Grad’s deep knowledge of US gaming regulation with USAbility’s expansive technical and product expertise to enable companies to enter and compete in the growing iGaming marketplace.

“This is a clear example of the sum being greater than the parts,” said Susan Hensel, co-founder and Partner of Hensel Grad. “Hensel Grad is a firm established by former gaming regulators to assist gaming companies in navigating the often complex and disparate U.S. state-based regulatory environment.

“By integrating our services with an award-winning technical compliance provider, we provide an efficient, one-stop, on-ramp for companies interested in establishing a U.S. presence or growing an existing business into additional jurisdictions.”

Avi Howard, co-founder of USAbility Digital, commented: “We are very excited about the alliance with Hensel Grad. USAbility is a very unique business in the gambling industry, providing the broadest range of services and expertise for businesses in the North American Online Gambling market.

“Our ever growing portfolio of clients entering into or expanding within the region benefit from our technical, product, compliance and delivery advisory. Considering their strong U.S. regulatory background, working together with Susan, Joe [Grad], and their team will complete our offering by providing hands-on legal, compliance and regulatory relations support and advisory services. We are confident that this partnership will create an unparalleled suite of services in the marketplace.”