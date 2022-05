Sweden’s gambling regulator has fined online gaming operators Mr Green and Evoke Gaming for failing to report accurate information to the authority.

The two online operators, which are in the process of being sold by Caesars Entertainment to 888 Holdings, will pay a combined SEK1.45m (approx. €138,000) penalty for breaching Swedish regulations, which came into force in 2019.

The regulations require all licensed operators to submit a report to the national gambling regulator Spelinspektionen every six months [...]