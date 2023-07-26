This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Octoplay
Octoplay
Delasport
betconstruct - POPok

Bragg Gaming agrees new global distribution deal with 888

26th July 2023 12:45 pm GMT
Evolution

Toronto-listed casino games provider Bragg Gaming has entered into a new global distribution deal with 888 Holdings.

The new agreement further strengthens an existing partnership between the two companies, and will see Bragg's content rolled out with William Hill in the UK, Mr Green in Italy, Sweden and Denmark, and 888casino in Italy for the first time.

This follows launches with the operator in the UK, Spain and Ontario over the course of the last year.

“We are thrilled to announce this exciting new distribution deal with 888 Holdings - including for the William Hill and Mr Green brands - given that 888 is one of the most renowned operators in the global gaming industry,” said Bragg Gaming president and chief operating officer Lara Falzon. “Our extensive portfolio of exclusive iGaming titles includes games tailored for a diverse range of tastes, enabling us to provide exceptional entertainment experiences to 888’s vast global player base.

“This includes key brands in the UK, Italy, Sweden and Denmark which will receive access to Bragg Studios and Powered by Bragg content for the first time. This agreement is a testament to our commitment to expand Bragg's footprint in key markets and solidify our position as a leading content provider.”

888 head of content Ofir Gal-Mor commented: “Bragg Gaming’s offering is well known throughout the industry for being forward-thinking and of the highest quality.

“We have worked closely together since early 2022 and look forward to elevating our partnership further with the addition of Bragg’s diverse content portfolio to our William Hill and Mr Green brands.”

Shares in Bragg Gaming Group Inc (TOR:BRAG) closed 3.20 per cent higher at CAD$6.12 per share in Toronto Tuesday, while shares in 888 Holdings plc (LSE:888) were trading 4.33 per cent lower at 105.62 pence per share in London earlier Wednesday.

Related Tags
888 Holdings Bragg Gaming Casino iGaming Mr Green Slots William Hill
Related Videos
Roberto Carlos
Related Articles

GI Games Round-up: Nolimit City, Pragmatic Play, Evolution and more

Bragg Gaming goes live with latest Swiss operator

GI Games Round-up: Yggdrasil, Greentube, Play’n GO and more

Bragg Gaming goes live in Georgia with Flutter’s Adjarabet

Bragg Gaming chief commercial officer Chris Looney departs

GI Games Round-up: Wizard Games, Evoplay, Play’n GO and more

Bragg Gaming continues Swiss expansion with Gamrfirst.ch

GI Games Round-up: Wizard Games, Evoplay, Endorphina and more

Bragg Gaming granted B2B supplier licence in Sweden

Bragg Gaming launches with WynnBet in New Jersey

Bragg Gaming nominates three new directors to Board

GI Games Round-up: Betsoft Gaming, Evoplay, CreedRoomz and more

Bragg expands in Spain with Gran Madrid Casino

Bragg Gaming continues Swiss expansion with Pasino.ch launch

GI Games Round-up: Relax Gaming, Yggdrasil, NetEnt and more

Digitain
coinpayments
Yggdrasil
Soft2Bet
galaxsys
Greentube
Playtech
BRAGG Gaming
Delasport
betconstruct - POPok