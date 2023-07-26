Bragg Gaming agrees new global distribution deal with 888

Toronto-listed casino games provider Bragg Gaming has entered into a new global distribution deal with 888 Holdings.

The new agreement further strengthens an existing partnership between the two companies, and will see Bragg's content rolled out with William Hill in the UK, Mr Green in Italy, Sweden and Denmark, and 888casino in Italy for the first time.

This follows launches with the operator in the UK, Spain and Ontario over the course of the last year.

“We are thrilled to announce this exciting new distribution deal with 888 Holdings - including for the William Hill and Mr Green brands - given that 888 is one of the most renowned operators in the global gaming industry,” said Bragg Gaming president and chief operating officer Lara Falzon. “Our extensive portfolio of exclusive iGaming titles includes games tailored for a diverse range of tastes, enabling us to provide exceptional entertainment experiences to 888’s vast global player base.

“This includes key brands in the UK, Italy, Sweden and Denmark which will receive access to Bragg Studios and Powered by Bragg content for the first time. This agreement is a testament to our commitment to expand Bragg's footprint in key markets and solidify our position as a leading content provider.”

888 head of content Ofir Gal-Mor commented: “Bragg Gaming’s offering is well known throughout the industry for being forward-thinking and of the highest quality.

“We have worked closely together since early 2022 and look forward to elevating our partnership further with the addition of Bragg’s diverse content portfolio to our William Hill and Mr Green brands.”

Shares in Bragg Gaming Group Inc (TOR:BRAG) closed 3.20 per cent higher at CAD$6.12 per share in Toronto Tuesday, while shares in 888 Holdings plc (LSE:888) were trading 4.33 per cent lower at 105.62 pence per share in London earlier Wednesday.