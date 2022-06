An audit of the first year of regulated sports betting in Colorado has identified shortcomings in the licensing process and called into question the practice of licensees carrying forwarded losses to reduce their future tax liability.

The report by the Colorado Office of the State Auditor (OSA) was released this week and covers the first year of regulated sports betting between May 1, 2020, and April 30, 2021, during which time Colorado sports betting patrons wagered [...]