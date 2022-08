Stockholm-listed online gaming operator LeoVegas has had a new condition attached to its licence and been fined £1.32m by Britain’s Gambling Commission.

The sanctions follow a review of LeoVegas’ operations in Great Britain between October 2019 and October 2020, during which the time the company failed to employ adequate procedures and controls to achieve anti-money laundering and social responsibility objectives.

The Gambling Commission found that LeoVegas had set spending triggers for review of customer activity at a [...]