A surge in the number of complaints about online gambling affiliates resulted in 275 investigations by the Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) during the third quarter of this year.

The Australian media regulator received 314 enquiries and complaints during the third quarter, 87 per cent of which (275) were valid complaints under the Interactive Gambling Act (IGA) 2001.

This included over 90 anonymous complaints about affiliate websites in August.

The ACMA completed 12 investigations during the quarter [...]