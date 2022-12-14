Octoplay to begin rolling out games with Malta-based operators

Newly established casino games supplier Octoplay has been granted a recognition notice by the Malta Gaming Authority (MGA).

Following its recent licence award in Romania, the MGA approval allows the supplier to start supplying its games to MGA-licensed operators, while the company applies for a full MGA licence.

Octoplay’s initial portfolio of slots currently includes Pearly Shores, Heavy Anchor and Hot Harvest, as well as newest releases, Disco Dive and Blazing Touch.

“We are now open for business in Malta and will be in all other regulated jurisdictions soon,” said Octoplay CEO Carl Ejlertsson. “Interest in our unique games has been very high since we launched last month, and we are excited about the opportunities that the recognition notice opens up for us. Thank you very much Malta.”

Octoplay signed its first direct integration content agreement with Betsson last month.