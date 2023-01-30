Yggdrasil enters second LatAm market with City of Buenos Aires approval

Online casino games developer Yggdrasil is expanding into its second Latin American jurisdiction after receiving regulatory approval to offer its content in the Argentinean City of Buenos Aires.

The approval from Lotería de la Ciudad de Buenos Aires (LOTBA) enables Yggdrasil to provide its portfolio of slots to licensed operators in the Argentinian capital, which opened its iGaming market in early 2021.

Among the initial launches in the jurisdiction will be titles featuring Yggdrasil’s popular Game Engagement Mechanics (GEMs), as well as slots from the YG Masters program.

“We are starting the year with a great milestone in achieving the approval to supply our content in the City of Buenos Aires,” said Yggdrasil CEO Björn Krantz.

The approval sees Yggdrasil boost its presence in Latin America after entering Colombia last year.

This year Yggdrasil is celebrating its 10th anniversary, a year that will see the supplier focus on further expanding its portfolio and market reach as part of its growth strategy.