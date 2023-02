The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has revealed that it has blocked more than 6,000 illegal online gambling websites in the past three years.

Between 2020 and the end of 2022, the Commission has ordered internet service providers (ISPs) to block access to 6,381 iGaming sites after working with the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) to combat illegal online gambling in the country under the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953 (Act 289).

The PDRM carries out actions [...]