Gaming Intelligence
Betsson goes live with Betsafe brand in Ontario

22nd February 2023 10:14 am GMT
Betsson
NetEnt

Stockholm-listed Betsson Group has been granted operator and supplier licences to launch its services in the Canadian province of Ontario.

The B2C operator licence enables Betsson to launch its Betsafe-branded online casino and sports betting offering in the market on Strive Gaming’s platform, which is 40 per cent owned by Betsson.

Betsson has also received a B2B supplier license from the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO), which enables the company to also offer its sportsbook product to other operators.

“We are pleased to obtain the necessary licenses to operate with both a B2C and B2B offering in the locally regulated online gaming market in Ontario,” said Betsson president and CEO Pontus Lindwall. “We are convinced that there are great opportunities for Betsson in Ontario in both the B2C and B2B channels as we bring a highly competitive offering to the market.”

Shares in Betsson AB (STO:BETS_B) were trading marginally 0.33 per cent lower at SEK96.18 per share in Stockholm earlier Wednesday.

