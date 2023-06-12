LiveG24 secures live bingo license in the UK

Malta-based live casino provider LiveG24 is set to expand its presence in the United Kingdom after securing a live bingo license from Britain’s Gambling Commission.

LiveG24's live bingo offering has been developed in partnership with Italian supplier Diecimilauno and offers players an interactive experience through real-time streaming technology.

LiveG24 is already licensed in the UK to provide live casino games.

“We are extremely proud to receive this license from the UK Gambling Commission,” said LiveG24 chief operating officer Angelo De Gobbi. “Live Bingo is a significant part of our product offering, and this approval further strengthens our presence in the UK market. We will continue to focus on innovation, security, and player satisfaction."