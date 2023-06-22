This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

ACMA asks ISPs to block more illegal iGaming sites

22nd June 2023 8:16 am GMT

The Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) has requested that Australian internet service providers (ISPs) block a further twelve more illegal offshore gambling sites.

The request comes after investigations found 12 services to be operating in breach of the Interactive Gambling Act 2001.

The latest sites blocked include Tsars, Zen Casino, Zen Betting, Cleopatra Casino, Goodman Casino, Zoome Casino, Yabby Casino, Neon54, Rabona, 5Gringos, AlfCasino and 1Red.

Website blocking is one of a range of enforcement options to protect Australians against illegal online gambling.

Since making its first blocking request in November 2019, ISPs in Australia have currently blocked 785 illegal gambling and affiliate websites.

Over 200 illegal services have also pulled out of the Australian market since the ACMA started enforcing new illegal offshore gambling rules in 2017.

Formal warnings were issued this week to Dama and Strukin (operators of Cleopatra Casino, Goodman Casino and Zoome Casino), RR Investments (operator of Tsars, Zen Casino and Zen Betting), Araxio Development and Rabidi (operators of Neon 54, Rabona, 5 Gringos and Alf Casino), as well as Bets Entertainment and Nitouka (operator of 1Red).

