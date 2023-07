The Federal Court of Australia has ordered Crown Resorts to pay a AUD$450 million penalty after concluding civil penalty proceedings commenced by financial intelligence agency AUSTRAC.

AUSTRAC had launched civil penalty proceedings against Crown Melbourne and Crown Perth for historical breaches of the Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorism Financing Act 2006 (AML/CTF Act).

The order comes after Crown and AUSTRAC filed joint submissions with the Federal Court in May for the payment of $450 million in instalments over [...]